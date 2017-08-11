Eric Mitchell (left) and Kingsley Lamar Mitchell were both charged with disorderly conduct after police say they fought each other over a wi-fi box.
Eric Mitchell (left) and Kingsley Lamar Mitchell were both charged with disorderly conduct after police say they fought each other over a wi-fi box. Rock Hill Police Department

Crime

Rock Hill brothers arrested after fight over Wi-Fi, police say

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

August 11, 2017 11:52 AM

ROCK HILL

Two Rock Hill brothers were arrested early Friday after fighting over a Wi-Fi box, according to a police report.

Rock Hill police say officers responded to a disorderly conduct call late Thursday on Pebble Street, when they found Kingsley and Eric Mitchell in the living room. Police say the living room showed signs that a fight took place.

One brother had to be locked in a back bedroom with his mother to prevent a further fight, police say. Eric Mitchell told police that the fight was over a Wi-Fi box. The two brothers continued to threaten each other while they were speaking to officers.

Both Eric and Kingsley were arrested and transported to the Rock Hill City Jail and charged with disorderly conduct fighting.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

