Man, 22, charged in housemate’s killing in York County, police say

A housemate charged with murder used a shotgun and a knife in the death of a 44-year-old York County man Wednesday, arrest warrants show.
Robert Cleveland Cribb Jr., 22, of 2383 Justin Drive, killed Jerry Proctor with the shotgun, according to arrest warrants released Friday to The Herald.
Cribb was charged by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies with using a knife and the shotgun during the commission of a violent crime, warrants show.
Cribb is being held without bond at the York County jail.
A murder conviction in South Carolina carries 30 years to life in prison.
Police have not released information on the relationship between Cribb and Proctor. But the incident report from the killing shows police were called to a disorderly conduct and found Proctor dead inside the mobile home. Cribb was inside the home when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.
Both men are listed as living at the mobile home northwest of York and west of Clover, the police report shows.
