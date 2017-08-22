Killer in botched Fort Mill drug robbery, car trunk murder pleads guilty

The ringleader and shooter in a botched drug robbery turned killing was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty minutes before a trial.
David Kucinski, 22, pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and possession of a gun during a violent crime in the death of Randy Tran, 20, of Fort Mill, said Randy Newman 6th Circuit solicitor.
Tran’s body was found outside his car in April 2016, in a wooded part of Lancaster County, near the York County line. Tran had been shot, but a witness saw a man later identified as Kucinski taking Tran’s body from the trunk, then fleeing.
Prosecutors said Kucinski plotted to rob Tran of six pounds of marijuana, then decided to kill Tran to try to cover up the crime.
Kucinski and Tran were classmates at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill as teens.
Kucinski shot Tran once in the back of the head, prosecutors said. Text messages between Kucinski and others, recovered by police, showed the drug robbery plot and that Kucinski believed he would have to kill Tran to cover it up.
Kucinski was caught at a motel in Charlotte days later, after a two-state manhunt in both Carolinas. He has been jailed without bond since then.
Kucinski pleaded guilty under what is called an Alford plea, where a defendant accepts the punishment of a guilty plea while admitting he likely would be convicted, yet does not have to admit guilt.
Earlier this month, Nachon Hayden, 23, pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Chris Glass, 23, and Tony Maynard, 22, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony. The three were set to testify against Kucinski on Wednesday during the trial. They are to be sentenced at a later time.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments