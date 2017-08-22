RockHill
Fort Mill man faces child pornography charges

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

August 22, 2017 04:41 PM

UPDATED August 23, 2017 02:00 PM

YORK COUNTY

A Fort Mill man was charged Monday with having child pornography, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Joseph Douglass Stoeckel, 31, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Attorney General’s Office investigators were assisted in the investigation.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pointed investigators toward Stoeckel, who was in possession of multiple images of child pornography, investigators say.

Stoeckel is charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony charge.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

