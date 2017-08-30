More Videos

Crime

Man shatters door with a brick, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

August 30, 2017 11:45 AM

TEGA CAY

The T-Mobile on S.C. Highway 160 was robbed early Tuesday after a man shattered the front door with a brick, according to a Tega Cay Police Department report.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary after 7:30 a.m., the report says.

Video surveillance from the store shows a man wearing a white hoodie and gloves breaking into the store at about 4:30 a.m., the report says.

Officers said surveillance footage from nearby Walmart shows the suspect leaving the T-Mobile store and driving away in a silver Pontiac four-door sedan.

The suspect caused about $1,500 worth of damage to the door. T-Mobile workers are compiling a full list of stolen items for police, the report says.

Anyone with information should call the Tega Cay Police Department at 803-548-0340.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

