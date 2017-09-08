Crime

2 Clover High students arrested for marijuana on school grounds

By Catherine Muccigrosso

cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

September 08, 2017 5:38 PM

YORK

Two Clover High School students were arrested for separate incidents of marijuana possession on school grounds this week, according to York County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Tuesday, a student reported to a teacher that another student had marijuana in his back backpack while they were int he locker room before class, the report says.

The principal was notified and spoke to the student, who admitted having the marijuana, the report says. “Inside of the small black bag, the marijuana was located inside of a ‘Lazer Putty Magic Putty’ container, the report states.

On Wednesday, a student cutting class was found behind the high school near the pond, where administrators searched his belongings and found a metal container with a small amount of marijuana residue inside, according to another sheriff’s office report.

In both cases each student was released to his mother, following the filing of a juvenile petition for possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, the report says.

Both cases were closed by arrest, according to the report.

