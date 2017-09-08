Vandals cause about $5,000 in damage to outdoor classroom at Lake Wylie school

Thousands of dollars in damage was reported to the outdoor classroom at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies were called Monday to the Clover School District school at 5515 Charlotte Highway about damage caused by “unknown suspects,” the report says.
Damage done included two benches, a wooden whiteboard and broken glass throughout the gravel, the report says, as well as littered beer cans and bottles.
“It appears the suspects set fire to one of the benches and tore down the whiteboard and also set it on fire, which caused burn damage to another bench,” the report states.
School officials estimate the total value at $5,000, the report says.
Attempts to collect fingerprints from the cans and bottles was unsuccessful, the report says. However, DNA swabs were taken into evidence.
No other information is available in the report.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
Comments