The new central office addition in 2013 at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie.
The new central office addition in 2013 at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie. Herald file photo
The new central office addition in 2013 at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie. Herald file photo

Crime

Vandals cause about $5,000 in damage to outdoor classroom at Lake Wylie school

By Catherine Muccigrosso

cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

September 08, 2017 5:55 PM

YORK

Thousands of dollars in damage was reported to the outdoor classroom at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called Monday to the Clover School District school at 5515 Charlotte Highway about damage caused by “unknown suspects,” the report says.

Damage done included two benches, a wooden whiteboard and broken glass throughout the gravel, the report says, as well as littered beer cans and bottles.

“It appears the suspects set fire to one of the benches and tore down the whiteboard and also set it on fire, which caused burn damage to another bench,” the report states.

School officials estimate the total value at $5,000, the report says.

Attempts to collect fingerprints from the cans and bottles was unsuccessful, the report says. However, DNA swabs were taken into evidence.

No other information is available in the report.

Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store

Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store 1:19

Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store
York County man sentenced to prison after fatal shooting in 'bizarre love triangle' 1:48

York County man sentenced to prison after fatal shooting in 'bizarre love triangle'
Bond set at over $80K for Rock Hill victim of 2011 mob attack, now accused of armed robbery 1:31

Bond set at over $80K for Rock Hill victim of 2011 mob attack, now accused of armed robbery

View More Video