Police: Suspect in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom had 2 recent domestic violence charges

Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing Marandy Jade (Moreno) Brandon, 25, was found stabbed to death in her Rock Hill home Sept. 18. Police identified the man found stabbing himself in her home as Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, Brandon's ex-boyfriend. Quinde-Quishpi had skipped a hearing earlier that day that could have put him in jail on previous domestic violence charges. Marandy Jade (Moreno) Brandon, 25, was found stabbed to death in her Rock Hill home Sept. 18. Police identified the man found stabbing himself in her home as Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, Brandon's ex-boyfriend. Quinde-Quishpi had skipped a hearing earlier that day that could have put him in jail on previous domestic violence charges. Hannah Smoot The Herald

