Rock Hill man got out on bond; an hour later he shot at motel manager, deputies say

A Rock Hill man arrested Sunday, then released on bond, was charged by York County deputies an hour later with shooting at a motel manager, according to police.
David Ashley, 30, is charged with attempted murder; he is being held without bond at the York County jail.
He was arrested after deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found him lying on top of several rounds of ammuntion in a camper near the Lesslie Inn on Lesslie Highway east of Rock Hill, a sheriff’s office report shows.
Ashley was first arrested late Sunday on an outstanding bench warrant that Rock Hill Police Department officers had against him, according to deputies.
After being released on bond, Ashley is accused of returning to the motel, where he had an altercation with the night manager and fired a gun, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments