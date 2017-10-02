Rock Hill woman scammed of $2,000 in Craigslist car hustle, police say

Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating an alleged scam where a woman was bilked of $2,000 last weekend when she tried to buy a car on the Craigslist Internet site.
The 24-year-old woman told police Sunday afternoon that she saw a 2004 Acura on Craigslist, being sold for $1,000. The car supposedly was in Mississippi. The woman told police she sent $1,000 to a third party on Saturday, then was told the car would be sent to her by tow truck.
However, the woman was later told she had to pay another $1,000 for insurance, which would be refunded when the car arrived safely in Rock Hill. The woman sent the second thousand dollars.
Afterward, the the woman told police she received another message saying the car was stuck in customs, and that the sellers demanded more money. The woman then told the sellers she wanted all her money back, but allegedly was told that if she didn’t send more money she would not get the car or her money back. She then called police.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments