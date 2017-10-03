Christopher Matthew Smith
Suspect in York County vehicle break-ins arrested; second man sought, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 03, 2017 10:26 AM

ROCK HILL

York County deputies arrested one suspect late Monday in a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this year, and a second suspect is still being sought.

Christopher Matthew Smith, 30, of Fort Mill, was charged with burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and eight counts of breaking into vehicles, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is being held without bond, jail records show.

Smith was charged in several January break-ins on Dunlap Roddey Road, near Saluda Road south of Rock Hill, Faris said. Deputies learned of Smith’s location and charged him without incident, Faris said.

Deputies have 16 arrest warrants for a second suspect, Timothy Marcus Hunter, 30, of Rock Hill, Faris said.

Hunter has so far eluded arrest. Hunter faces charges that include weapon possession, burglary and others, including outstanding warrants from the Rock Hill Police Department, Faris said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

