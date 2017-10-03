Accused shooter in Lancaster killing was out on bond, and is a convicted killer

The convicted killer accused of murder when he allegedly shot a man in the head outside a Lancaster home Sept. 27 was out on bond for drug, weapon and domestic violence charges in both Lancaster and York counties at the time of the killing, records show.
Yet it remains unclear if information about the arrests of Demarcus Obrien Foster in different court jurisdictions were shared with judges before the most recent accusations that Foster, out on bond for four sets of alleged crimes, shot Joel McLemore in the head last week.
Foster is being represented by the 6th Circuit Public Defender’s Office. Chief Public Defender Mike Lifsey reiterated that Foster has been accused of crimes including the murder – but not convicted of anything. The office ,which also represents Foster in pending weapon and drug cases, has yet to receive the file of new allegations against Foster in the murder case, Lifsey said.
“We look forward to receiving that file and conducting our own investigation into these allegations,” Lifsey said.
In 2016, Foster, 29, finished probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and being sentenced to eight years in prison that was considered time served, said Pete O’Boyle, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services. Foster pleaded guilty to killing his cousin in 2006 after a card game dispute. That plea came after Foster had served eight years in prison for York County drug, weapon and assault convictions from 2008, records from the State Law Enforcement Division show.
After Foster got out of prison, he was arrested in Lancaster County in August 2015 on drug and weapons charges –before his probation was finished in Chester County, records show. Foster was charged with cocaine possession and weapon possession in August 2015, then released on $25,000 bond.
Foster was arrested again in February 2016 on three weapons charges, then released again on bond, court records show.
Then in August, Rock Hill police charged Foster with cocaine possession and two weapons charges including possession of a weapon by a felon, according to records from the York County Clerk of Court and the Rock Hill Police Department. Foster again was released on $35,000 bond, records show, despite Rock Hill police stating in their incident report that Foster was wanted in Lancaster County for a domestic violence warrant and that Lancaster police would pick up Foster to serve that warrant.
A State Law Enforcement Division records check for Foster shows he was charged by Lancaster Police Department officers with the domestic violence charge on Aug. 16. The court records do not show a bond or when he was released on that charge.
Foster was charged Friday in the shooting of McLemore on Sept 27 and is being held without bond.
SLED agents charged Foster with murder and two weapons charges Tuesday at the Lancaster County jail, records from SLED and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office show.
On Sept. 27, McLemore was taken to a Charlotte hospital after a shooting on 16th Street in Lancaster, but later died. Foster had been held without bond since Friday on a charge of attempted murder for the killing, but the charge was changed after McLemore died.
Randy Newman, 6th Circuit solicitor, declined to comment on the pending cases against Foster. Bonds are set by judges, not prosecutors, Newman said, and his office generally opposes bond and in all murder cases.
It is unclear if Foster will again ask for bond. Any bond hearing could not be held until November, when Lancaster County has its next term of court.
Two others are charged with accessory after the fact to a felony in the Sept. 27 murder case. Police allege Foster was assisted in his escape from the scene by two others, Maryam Yuwsufiynah Rivera and Quinterious Raquon Truesdale. Warrants allege both Rivera and Truesdale were in the getaway car.
