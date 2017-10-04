Keytiada Cooke
York woman charged with attempted murder in August stabbing

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 04, 2017 09:39 AM

UPDATED October 05, 2017 07:37 AM

YORK

A York woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder in connection with an August stabbing.

Keytiada Tyshica Montay Cooke, 29, was arrested by the Rutherfordton County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

A witness told police Cooke stabbed a 57-year-old man, the witness’ uncle, in the chest at his home on U.S. 321 just after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, according to a York Police Department report.

The victim told police Cooke walked into his house and when he told her to leave she “hit him in the chest” and ran out the back door, the report says.

The victim said he saw a hole in his shirt and a wound in his chest and he realized that Cooke had cut him, the report says.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital the same night, police said.

Cooke has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

