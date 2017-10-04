Woman takes plea in Rock Hill drug case, agrees to testify against co-defendant

A woman who faced a mandatory 25 years in prison if convicted on York County drug trafficking charges pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday, but agreed to testify against a co-defendant if asked.
Lashunda McMoore, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine first offense from the October 2015 arrest, according to prosecutors and court records.
Her case was set for trial Tuesday, but McMoore pleaded guilty to the reduced charge and provided sworn court testimony about her version of events, said Marina Hamilton, the 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.
Police said at the time of arrest, that drug agents from Charlotte and York County seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and weapons from a Rock Hill home where McMoore and Shawn Roseberry Bisnauth were arrested.
McMoore must testify consistently with that testimony if asked to by prosecutors in any court proceeding against a co-defendant order for the plea deal to remain valid, prosecutors said.
Sentencing for McMoore was deferred until the case against Bisnauth is disposed.
Bisnauth has been in the York County jail without bond awaiting trial since his arrest on 12 charges, including allegations of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine.
Bisnauth’s case is expected to be called for trial by the end of this year, Hamilton said.
