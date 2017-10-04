York man accused of burning down mobile home, insurance fraud

A York man has been arrested and charged with burning down his roommate’s mobile home in June and making an insurance claim on the contents.
Police responded to a structure fire on Osteen Road at about 10 p.m. June 6, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
York Fire Department and Newport Fire Department responded to the fire, the report says.
Firefighters told police no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, the report says.
Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said James Harold Baldwin, 57, was arrested and accused of burning down the mobile home while his roommate was out of town.
Baldwin then tried to claim insurance on his possessions that burned in the fire, Faris said.
Baldwin has been charged with second-degree arson and burning personal property to defraud insurer. He is being held at the York County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
