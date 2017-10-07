7 charged in drug bust near York County police station, jail

Seven people were charged Friday in a drug bust in York, just down the street from the York County Sheriff's Office and county jail, police said.
The investigation had been going on for days targeting alleged sales at a motel on Alexander Love Highway near the Moss Justice Center in York where the sheriff's office and jail are located, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
The motel also is near Hunter Street Elementary School in York. Agents waited for school to finish before making the arrests, Brown said.
Police seized more than 44 grams of meth and a gun.
Daniel Lee Ross, 32, of York, who has prior convictions for drugs and assault, faces 13 charges, including trafficking methamphetamine after 44 grams of meth was found in the motel room Ross had been in, Brown said. Among the charges are two felony weapon charges, two felony drug distribution charges, three charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute in proximity to a school, marijuana possession, driving under suspension, and outstanding warrants Ross had for domestic violence and damage to property, jail records show.
Ross was taken into custody at a gas station at the corner of S.C. 5 and S.C. 161 and Alexander Love Highway, between the motel and the sheriff's office/jail, Brown said.
Police charged Suzanne Michelle Beard, 44, and Tyrone Beard, 48, of Clover, with a felony cocaine manufacture/possession charge each and open container, jail records show. They were arrested after the couple left the motel in a vehicle, Brown said.
Suzanne Beard also has a hold from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, jail records show.
Michael Bryan Cleary, 36, of Shelby, N.C.; and Malia Anjanette Martin, 34, of Pageland, were both charged with drug trafficking, drug possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a school, and marijuana possession, according to police and jail records.
Frances Michelle Tatham, 45, of Clover; and Anthony Scott Jeffcoat, 25, of Clover, were each charged with felony drug possession, jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
