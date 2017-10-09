Timothy Marcus Hunter
Car break-in suspect wanted for months arrested in York County

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 09, 2017 8:21 AM

ROCK HILL

A York County man wanted for months by deputies for alleged car break-ins near Rock Hill was arrested Sunday, police said.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s office said on Facebook after months of Crimestoppers and other searches that Timothy Hunter, 30, of Rock Hill, was arrested without incident Sunday.

Hunter is being held without bond at the York County jail, records show. Hunter faces 18 charges.

Hunter is the second suspect arrested in the past week for the break-ins off Dunlap Roddey Road.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

