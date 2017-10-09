John Dargan Barron
“Screaming” man, 70, jailed on 75K bond on Rock Hill stalking charge

October 09, 2017 11:51 AM

ROCK HILL

A man is jailed on a $75,000 bond after being charged by Rock Hill police with stalking, damage to property and public disorderly intoxication, according to police and jail records.

John Dargan Barron, 70, was charged Friday.

In the incident Friday a woman told officers Barron was on her property and refused to leave, an incident report shows. The victim told police Barron was “screaming” while banging on her door, allegedly with a cane.

Police found previous trespass warnings for Barron for the same victim, according to the incident report.

Officers found Barron at his residence nearby and arrested him, the report states. Barron remains at the York County jail.

