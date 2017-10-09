Crime

Man shot in Rock Hill Sunday, found laying in driveway. No arrests

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 09, 2017 4:03 PM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting Sunday morning where a man was found in a driveway with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the shooting victim just before 6 a.m. in a driveway in the 1300 block of McCullough Street in southern Rock Hill, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim was not identified but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Bollinger said.

Detectives are working the shooting case but have not made any arrests, an incident report shows.

