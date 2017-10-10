Charlotte man arrested in Tega Cay T-Mobile robbery

A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with the August robbery of a T-Mobile store, Tega Cay police say.
Nafife Jainlett, 31, of Charlotte, and Rachel Wright, 25, of Lancaster, were arrested after police reviewed tapes from neighboring businesses.
The T-Mobile store on S.C. 160 was robbed Aug. 29 at about 4:30 a.m. after a man shattered the front door with a brick, according to a Tega Cay police report.
The man stole over $3,000 worth of electronics and caused about $1,500 worth of damage to the door, police said.
Officers said surveillance footage from nearby Walmart shows the suspect leaving the T-Mobile store and driving away in a silver Pontiac four-door sedan.
Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle and identify the man’s accomplice as Wright, police said.
Wright has been charged with second degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.
Police were able to identify the man as Jainlett after interviewing Wright, police said.
Jainlett has been charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.
Jainlett was arrested in Charlotte Oct. 3 and has refused extradition to South Carolina. Tega Cay police are in the process of obtaining a Governor’s Warrant to bring him to S.C.
