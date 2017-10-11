Anthony Tyrell
Rock Hill man, whose sentence was commuted by Obama, now charged with indecent exposure

By Hannah Smoot

October 11, 2017 11:57 AM

ROCK HILL

Tyrell Lamont Anthony of Rock Hill was released from prison less than a year ago when President Barack Obama commuted his prison sentence. Now Anthony is facing charges in connection with another crime.

Anthony was arrested Aug. 25 and accused of exposing himself several times in front of his bedroom window at his Page Court home, according to a Rock Hill police report. A neighbor told police she and her boyfriend’s 13-year-old daughter saw Anthony “standing in front of an open bedroom window naked fondling himself,” the Rock Hill arrest warrant says.

Anthony has been charged with indecent exposure and released on a $100,000 bond.

As a condition of his bond, a judge ordered Anthony to have no further contact with the neighbor, records show.

Anthony, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2004 on crack cocaine charges. He served over 12 years of his sentence and was released on Dec. 1, 2016 under a 10-year supervised release.

Anthony is one of 1,715 federal prisoners whose sentences were commuted by Obama, far more than under any other president.

U.S. Probation Office records show Anthony has been ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program after the August charge.

