Teen pulled gun on driver in Rock Hill road rage incident, victim tells police

A teenage boy pulled a gun on a driver on East Main Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, the victim told police.
The victim told police he was driving down the street at about 1:30 p.m. when a white Kia Rio pulled up beside him at a red light, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim said the passenger in the Kia told him that he had cut the Kia off in traffic, the report says.
The victim told the passenger, who he said “looked really young, like a teenager,” that the Kia “had the yield sign and was supposed to yield.”
That’s when the passenger in the Kia told the victim to get out of his car, the victim told police.
The victim said he told the passenger to “get out” and the teen pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim, the report says.
The man told police that he told the teen to “shoot me” and the car drove off, the reort says.
Officers didn’t find the vehicle in the area, the report says.
