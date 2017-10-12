Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

The Springdale Superette on Springdale Road, just outside the Rock Hill city limits east of Dave Lyle Boulevard, was robbed around 9:30 p.m., said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are seeking two suspects.
The victim of a 2011 mob attack in York County is in jail after he was accused of robbing a store Monday, while holding a knife and threatening he had a bomb, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
Jacarion Anthony Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap Street, said Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Police are still investigating the Monday night shooting.
The body of 22-year-old Jerell Ketron Eugene White was found Saturday morning in a pond. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began searching for White after he was last seen at a July 4 party. Search crews spent three days in the air, on foot and on fou
Several hundred people attended the vigil Wednesday at the Arcade-Victoria Park where Quantavious "Quan" Torbit was shot and killed after a fight on Sunday. Members of Torbit's family cried silently and wore t-shirts with the 17-year-old's photos and name
Demetric Leon Houze, 25, of Rock Hill has been charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting in which a South Pointe High School student was killed. The teen who died has been identified as Quantavious Torbit, 17. Houze appeared in Rock Hill Municipal
A relative of Quantavious "Quan" Torbit says the family is heartbroken that he was shot and killed at age 17 Sunday night. Torbit was a rising senior at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, and had played on the school basketball team. One person is cha
Timothy M. Holley, 20, appeared for a bond hearing on gun violation charges Monday in Rock Hill municipal court. Holley is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with a Sunday night shooting in wh
Bond has been set for Miguel Angel Nieto, 27, and Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz, 25, who are charged with transporting 100-plus pounds of marijuana with a street value of close to $300,000 into York County earlier this month.