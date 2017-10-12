More Videos

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Pause
Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom 2:16

Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 2:33

Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 1:53

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 2:08

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’

  • Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

    Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, 26, was denied bond Thursday morning after he was arrested in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Marandy Jade Brandon, 25.

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, 26, was denied bond Thursday morning after he was arrested in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Marandy Jade Brandon, 25.
Hannah Smoot The Herald
2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Crime

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Jacarion Anthony Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap Street, said Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Police are still investigating the Monday night shooting.

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Crime

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

The body of 22-year-old Jerell Ketron Eugene White was found Saturday morning in a pond. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began searching for White after he was last seen at a July 4 party. Search crews spent three days in the air, on foot and on fou