Bond denied for ex-boyfriend in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

A man charged in the Sept. 18 stabbing of an ex-girlfriend at her Rock Hill home was denied bond Thursday after police argued that he is likely to flee.
Police say Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, 26, was found stabbing himself in the chest at the Barrow Court home of Marandy Jade Brandon, 25, the night she was killed. Police said they had to tase Quinde-Quishpi to stop him from continuing to stab himself.
He was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. Quinde-Quishpi was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime, police said.
Quinde-Quishpi is accused of stabbing Brandon multiple times with a butcher’s knife at her home while her children were present, Municipal Judge Jane Pittman Modla said.
Luis “Juan” Moreno, the deceased woman’s husband and the father of her three children, spoke through tears at Thursday’s bond hearing.
Speaking through a court interpreter, Moreno said his children are afraid to fall asleep at night.
Quinde-Quishpi is a citizen of Ecuador, and should be considered a flight risk and denied bond, police said at the hearing.
Modla denied Quinde-Quishpi’s bond and ordered Quinde-Quishpi and his family have no contact with Moreno and his three children.
Quinde-Quishpi was out on bond for two recent domestic violence charges at the time of Brandon’s death. The day she was found dead, he failed to show up for a hearing in which he could have been forced to return to jail.
Police had charged Quinde-Quishpi with domestic violence against Brandon on two occasions, police reports show. On the day Brandon died, solicitors had filed a motion to revoke Quinde-Quishpi’s bond. He didn’t show up to court, assistant solicitor Jenny Desch said.
Quinde-Quishpi had been arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office on June 7 and by the Rock Hill Police Department on Sept. 11, just a week before Brandon’s death. He was released on bond and ordered to have no further contact with Brandon both times.
It’s unclear if the officers and judge involved in the second case were aware of the first charge.
South Carolina has the fifth highest rate of women killed by men in the nation based on 2015 deaths, the most recent data available, according to a Violence Policy Center report using data from the FBI.
The Violence Policy Center has been publishing a report on women killed by men for the past 20 years.
South Carolina has ranked in the top 10 for rates of women killed by men every year the list has been published – and has ranked in the top five more often than not.
