Rock Hill woman charged with hitting man with pick-up truck during argument

A Rock Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after a man told police she struck him with a pick-up truck during an argument.
The victim told officers he was arguing with Tiffany Knox, 33, at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Maple Street, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim said Knox got into a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and “intentionally struck” him with the vehicle, the report says.
The victim was having trouble walking and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, the report says.
Police found two women walking on Scoggins Street, where the victim said the car would probably be parked, the report says.
One of the woman, later identified as Knox, gave police a fake name and tried to walk away, the report says.
Police reconized Knox from an online database and took her into custoody.
The report says Knox threw 0.5 grams of marijuana on the ground in a small plastic wrapper while she was being arrested.
Knox told police she wasn’t driving the truck and that the victim caused the damage to the truck, the report says. The car’s owner told police that Knox and the other woman were using his truck.
Knox has been charged with second-degree assault and battery, leaving the scene of the accident, driving under suspension, giving false information to police and possession of marijuana.
