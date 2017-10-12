Rock Hill driver took out fence, stop sign, trees, hit a townhouse. Then walked home.

A Rock Hill man was charged with driving drunk Thursday after police said he drove through a fence, took out a stop sign and an “elaborate neighborhood sign,” before finally stopping when he hit a townhouse.
Richard Wise, 27, was arrested at his Pine Grove Court home after walking 2 miles from the wreck, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Police arrived to the scene of the wreck on Rawlinson Road just after 2 a.m., the report says. Police found a gray 2007 Nissan Maxima that had hit a townhome and was wedged between the building and a row of trees.
Officers determined that before hitting the building, the car had been driven off the road for at least a quarter of a mile, “destroying an entire fence line; a stop sign with street signs attached; an elaborate neighborhood sign, and numerous bushes, shrubs and trees,” the report says.
Police found Wise, the registered owner of the car, walking up his driveway. He was wet and “had sustained numerous cuts from the collision,” the report says.
Wise told officers he had been drinking and had “four shots of tequila and a dollar beer, because it was his birthday,” the report says.
Wise was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
