Crime

More than $10K worth of copper wire stolen from Rock Hill construction site

By Hannah Smoot

October 13, 2017 12:03 PM

ROCK HILL

More than $10,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a construction site on West White Street Thursday morning, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The construction site superintendent told police the front gate of the construction site was knocked down and that it looked like it had been broken by a truck, the report says.

Tire marks in the clay led directly to where the copper wire was being stored, the report says.

The copper wire stolen was valued at $10,650.93, the report says.

No security tapes were available.

