More than $10K worth of copper wire stolen from Rock Hill construction site

More than $10,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a construction site on West White Street Thursday morning, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The construction site superintendent told police the front gate of the construction site was knocked down and that it looked like it had been broken by a truck, the report says.
Tire marks in the clay led directly to where the copper wire was being stored, the report says.
The copper wire stolen was valued at $10,650.93, the report says.
No security tapes were available.
