Fort Mill runners report man stopped his car, popped the trunk, chased them

Two women were running in Fort Mill Thursday night when they say a man in a red car popped his trunk open and chased after them, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
The women, both 25, said they were running at Starlight Drive and Zenith Avenue in Fort Mill just before 8 p.m. They told deputies that a red car stopped near them and the trunk popped open, the report says.
The women said a man got out of the car and approached them, the report says.
The women ran away and the man chased after them, the report says.
After the women got away, they called the police and gave the man’s license plate number, the report says.
The license plate belonged to a red 2017 Toyota Corolla from a rental car company, the report says.
The women told deputies the man was a white man between the age of 50 to 55 and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighed about 180 pounds and was wearing glasses, the report says.
