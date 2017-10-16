Diamonte Johnson
Crime

Police find loaded gun in car after breaking up 2 fights at Rock Hill football game

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

October 16, 2017 12:36 PM

ROCK HILL

Police say they discovered a loaded gun in a car after breaking up two fights Friday night at a South Pointe High School football game.

Around 10:40 p.m. Frirday, Rock Hill police officers responded to the scene of two large fights near South Pointe High involving large groups of juveniles, according to a police report.

The report states that multiple officers, a school principal and a football coach were involved in breaking up one fight before officers had to disrupt another “active fist fight” in a separate area.

Diamonte Johnson, 18, ran to a blue Nissan after officers pulled him away from a fight, the report states. Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, the report says. They determined that the Nissan was the same vehicle in which Johnson arrived at the game, the report says.

An officer then found a black .22 revolver in the back pocket of the front passenger seat.

Officers arrested Johnson, 18, and charged him with disorderly conduct with fighting, the report states.

A juvenile, whose name was not listed on the report, also was arrested and was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disorderly conduct.

The revolver was loaded with six rounds, according to the report.

Both subjects were taken to the Rock Hill City Jail, where Johnson was booked. The juvenile was to be taken to the Moss Justice Center.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

