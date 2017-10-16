Crime

Rock Hill jogger was attacked by a man with a knife; then she fought back

By David Thackham

October 16, 2017 1:11 PM

ROCK HILL

Police say they are searching for a man who reportedly attacked a female jogger in Rock Hill while she was running near Flintwood Drive.

Rock Hill police officers responded to a call Friday afternoon from a woman who told them that she had been attacked the day before by a man with a knife.

She told police that she was jogging around the block near her home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she was pushed from behind and fell to the ground. A man then attacked her with a knife, the report states.

According to the report, the suspect was a white man wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a blue or black bandana. The victim told police she was able to wrestle with the individual and get the knife away from him, the report says.

The report states that she stabbed the man in the leg and that he ran toward the woods. The victim told police she was cut multiple times, but she declined medical attention.

Officers searched the location and found a homeless camp in the direction where the suspect ran, the report states.

The case remains active.

David Thackham

