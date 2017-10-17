Two men robbed Rock Hill gas station, then apologized to the clerk, police say

Two men robbed a Rock Hill gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning, stealing almost $600 in cigarettes, police said.
The men robbed the QuikTrip on Anderson Road just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. One man was armed with a black handgun, the report says.
The store clerk told police one of the men pointed a gun at her and told her to open the registers, which she did, the report says.
The clerk said the unarmed man grabbed about six cartons of cigarettes, the report says. Both men were wearing blue medical gloves, the clerk told police.
The clerk said the unarmed man apologized to her as they were walking out of the store, the report says.
Officers said the men stole about almost $600 worth of cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash, the report says.
No arrests have been made, and no other information is available in the report.
