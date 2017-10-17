The QuikTrip on Anderson Road was robbed just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report
The QuikTrip on Anderson Road was robbed just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report WSOC-TV
The QuikTrip on Anderson Road was robbed just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report WSOC-TV

Crime

Two men robbed Rock Hill gas station, then apologized to the clerk, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 17, 2017 11:07 AM

ROCK HILL

Two men robbed a Rock Hill gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning, stealing almost $600 in cigarettes, police said.

The men robbed the QuikTrip on Anderson Road just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. One man was armed with a black handgun, the report says.

The store clerk told police one of the men pointed a gun at her and told her to open the registers, which she did, the report says.

The clerk said the unarmed man grabbed about six cartons of cigarettes, the report says. Both men were wearing blue medical gloves, the clerk told police.

The clerk said the unarmed man apologized to her as they were walking out of the store, the report says.

Officers said the men stole about almost $600 worth of cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash, the report says.

No arrests have been made, and no other information is available in the report.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

    Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi, 26, was denied bond Thursday morning after he was arrested in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Marandy Jade Brandon, 25.

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom
Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman
Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint 1:10

Police seeking suspects in York County robbery at knifepoint

View More Video