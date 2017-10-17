Teen punches Clover police officer, threatens chief after being stopped riding bike

A teen knocked a Clover police officer unconscious Thursday night, police say, after he was stopped for riding his bicycle with no lights.
The officer stopped a boy riding a green and black bike with no lights on Bethel Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a Clover Police Department report.
The officer said he told the teen not to ride his bike on the road, the report says.
The teen told the officer he had “anger problems,” and the officer grabbed his arm “in an attempt to detain him for officer safety purposes,” the report says.
The officer said the teen pulled away and punched him in the face, the report says.
The officer said his vision was blurry and he lost consciousness for a moment, the report says.
The teen ran away toward the Clover Community Park, the report says.
When more Clover police officers arrived, there was a “large amount of blood on the sidewalk” and “excessive blood” coming from the injured officer’s nose, the report says.
The injured officer had a fractured nose and a deviated septum, the report says. He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 unit were called in to track the teen, the report says.
A witness confirmed the injured officer’s account of the incident, the report says.
The report says Clover Police Chief Randy Grice found the teen who assaulted the officer walking across the Circle K parking lot nearby. His father sent him back to the scene “once he learned what his son had done,” the report says.
The teen threatened to kill Grice when he was arrested, the report says.
The teen was issued a juvenile summons for resisting arrest or assault on a police officer, threatening the life of a public official and operating a bicycle on a roadway with no lights.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
