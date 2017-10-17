Repeat sex offender apologizes after exposing himself at Rock Hill Waffle House

More Videos 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured Pause 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 1:02 QuikTrip robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:59 Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 0:36 Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said. Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

