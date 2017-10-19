Kenneth Wayne Smith
Crime

Rock Hill felon guilty of trafficking crack cocaine gets 10 years in prison

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 19, 2017 12:50 PM

YORK

A Rock Hill felon with past convictions for drugs and robbery was sentenced late Wednesday to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of trafficking crack cocaine.

Kenneth Wayne Smith Jr., 33, was charged in September 2015 with possession of 34 grams of crack and other narcotics after York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit agents found the drugs in the Martin Street home he shared with his girlfriend and children, said Jessica Holland, 16th Circuit senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case with solicitor Chris Epting.

Police estimated the street value of the 340 doses of crack and other drugs at $6,800.

“This jury was critical in enabling the state to keep illegal drugs off of our streets,” Holland said.

The jury, after a two-day trial, also returned verdicts of not guilty against Smith on two gun charges, court records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

