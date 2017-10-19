York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.