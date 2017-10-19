More Videos

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Pause
Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:12

FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 1:02

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned

Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? 0:47

Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina?

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football? 1:19

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football?

  • York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

    A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.
Hannah Smoot The Herald
2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Crime

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Jacarion Anthony Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap Street, said Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Police are still investigating the Monday night shooting.

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Crime

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

The body of 22-year-old Jerell Ketron Eugene White was found Saturday morning in a pond. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began searching for White after he was last seen at a July 4 party. Search crews spent three days in the air, on foot and on fou