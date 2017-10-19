Attorneys: Rock Hill man drank, did drugs before alleged ‘love triangle’ shooting

More Videos 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase Pause 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 0:36 Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 2:56 Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 0:51 Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened. Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

