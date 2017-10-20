NC agency identifies man killed in 2-state police chase that included York County

More Videos 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Pause 0:34 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 2:01 Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill 2:37 Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night 1:31 Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 1:10 Great Falls wins fight-delayed rivalry game against Lewisville 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 2:10 Why Zion Williamson’s stepdad didn’t try to influence college choice 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure. A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure. Hannah Smoot The Herald

