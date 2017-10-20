Crime

SC bondsman bailed York County woman out of jail, reports missing credit card

By Andrew Dys

October 20, 2017 12:36 PM

YORK

A South Carolina bondsman bailed out a York County woman this week, and later told police his credit card was missing from his car.

The bondsman from Columbia told York County Sheriff’s Office deputies he bonded out the woman on Tuesday at the York County jail, but left his wallet in the vehicle with the woman when he went back in the building to use the restroom.

Later, the bondsman said he checked his wallet and found a Visa card was missing.

The bank then notified the bondsman that the card had been used at a Walmart in Gaston County, N.C. The bondsman filed a report of the alleged larceny from a vehicle with York County deputies.

No one has been charged with stealing the card.

Prosecutor Blaine Pleming, who is handling the woman’s criminal cases, said in court Thursday that the bondsman told him of the missing credit card. Pleming advised the bondsman to report it to police.

