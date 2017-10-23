York County man charged with meth in sock in Rock Hill jail after drug arrest

A pair of stashes of methamphetamine that a York County man tried to hide from police Saturday were found - including one hidden in a sock, Rock Hill police said.
Dennis Kevin Stowe, 47, who was wanted by police for failing to show up for court on drug, weapons and other charges, is being held without bond at the York County jail, records show. He was found with 3.3 grams of meth inside the Rock Hill city jail, a police report says.
Police were called to a street behind the Rock Hill Galleria around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Stowe was parked behind a business, asleep in a black Ford SUV, a police report says.
Police saw a digital scale in plain view in the vehicle; they found a glass pipe in Stowe’s pocket and marijuana in the center console, a report says.
When Stowe got out of the driver’s seat, he had been sitting on a makeup container that police said contained meth, the report shows.
Stowe had a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to show up for court in August, records show.
After Stowe was taken to the Rock Hill city jail, police asked him if he had other drugs and Stowe said he did not, the report states.
When officers told Stowe to remove his socks to put on jail slippers, a bag containing more than three grams of what is believed to be meth was found stuck to his foot, the report says.
A strip search by officers found no other drugs, the report states.
Stowe was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of contraband by an inmate, records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
