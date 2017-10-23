Ruth Michelle Ford
Ruth Michelle Ford York County Sheriff’s Office
Ruth Michelle Ford York County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Fort Mill teen, 18, used child lookout in Tega Cay store theft, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 23, 2017 12:18 PM

TEGA CAY

A Fort Mill teen, out on bond on York County theft and drug charges, was arrested Saturday and accused of using a child as a lookout while shoplifting at a Tega Cay Walmart, police said.

Ruth Michelle Ford, 18, is in the York County jail on a $1,250 bond after her arrest Saturday night by Tega Cay Police Department officers.

The juvenile involved was charged with shoplifting and released to her parents, an incident report shows. The child’s age was not available; her name was not released because she is a juvenile.

Walmart employees saw the child attempt to rip a cell phone case off a locking peg in the electronics department, then removed the contents before taking the case to Ford, police said.

The child and Ford then took a wallet from the womens’ department, and Ford tried to conceal items in her pants, police said.

The juvenile was “acting as a lookout for Ford,” police said. Both were detained at the front of the store.

After she was in custody, Ford admitted she was charged a month ago with shoplifting from a Rock Hill Walmart store, Tega Cay officers said.

Court records also show that Ford faces a marijuana possession charge from July.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

    A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase
Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom
Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

View More Video