Man with 19 Charlotte arrests crashed stolen BMW on I-77 in York County, police say

A man who is accused of stealing a running BMW from a Fort Mill gas station Sunday, then crashing it on Interstate 77 before fleeing on foot across the eight-lane interstate, remains jailed.
Jaleel Brian Graves, 23, faces eight charges from two different South Carolina police agencies. He is being held on a $21,097.50 bond, and also has a hold for Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, jail records show.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office web site shows Graves has been arrested on 19 charges since 2015.
A Charlotte man who was driving the BMW 735 series stopped at a gas station near Carowinds around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.
A police report says Graves jumped in the BMW and took off, and was seen by a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy hitting another vehicle.
The man whose BMW was stolen, and another man, followed the stolen car as other deputies responded.
Graves drove south on I-77, past the Gold Hill Road exit, then jumped out of the car after colliding with a guardrail, the incident report shows.
Graves was caught by York County deputies after a foot chase, police said. He ran across Gold Hill Road and down the Exit 88 ramp, then jumped the divider between the north and southbound lanes, police said. A K-9 unit found Graves hiding in the woods.
Besides the hold from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in North Carolina, South Carolina deputies and troopers charged Graves with grand larceny, felony hit and run and traffic charges.
