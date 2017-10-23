Jaleel Brian Graves
Jaleel Brian Graves York County Sheriff’s Office
Jaleel Brian Graves York County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man with 19 Charlotte arrests crashed stolen BMW on I-77 in York County, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 23, 2017 4:50 PM

FORT MILL

A man who is accused of stealing a running BMW from a Fort Mill gas station Sunday, then crashing it on Interstate 77 before fleeing on foot across the eight-lane interstate, remains jailed.

Jaleel Brian Graves, 23, faces eight charges from two different South Carolina police agencies. He is being held on a $21,097.50 bond, and also has a hold for Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, jail records show.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office web site shows Graves has been arrested on 19 charges since 2015.

A Charlotte man who was driving the BMW 735 series stopped at a gas station near Carowinds around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A police report says Graves jumped in the BMW and took off, and was seen by a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy hitting another vehicle.

The man whose BMW was stolen, and another man, followed the stolen car as other deputies responded.

Graves drove south on I-77, past the Gold Hill Road exit, then jumped out of the car after colliding with a guardrail, the incident report shows.

Graves was caught by York County deputies after a foot chase, police said. He ran across Gold Hill Road and down the Exit 88 ramp, then jumped the divider between the north and southbound lanes, police said. A K-9 unit found Graves hiding in the woods.

Besides the hold from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in North Carolina, South Carolina deputies and troopers charged Graves with grand larceny, felony hit and run and traffic charges.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

    A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase
Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom
Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

View More Video