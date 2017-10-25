Police ID body found near Fort Mill as pregnant Charlotte woman; partner charged

Police have identified the body of a woman found on the side of a road near Fort Mill as a Charlotte woman who was pregnant at the time of her death.
Charlotte police identified the woman who died as Natalie Nicholle Merrick, 23.
Police arrested her long-time partner, Mahmood Amjad Bhatti, 28, Wednesday, and have charged him with murder and murder of an unborn child.
Merrick was reported missing on Oct. 20 from her Charlotte home, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation.
The body was found on the side of Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill Oct. 19 and later identified as Merrick.
York County detectives determined Merrick was killed somewhere else, and that her body was dumped on Dobys Bridge Road.
Bhatti and Merrick had a child together, according to CMPD.
Bhatti is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. He was arrested in August on a charge of assaulting a woman, according to jail records.
