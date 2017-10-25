Police ID body found near Fort Mill as pregnant Charlotte woman; partner charged

More Videos 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase Pause 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:55 Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area Residents near the York and Lancaster county line off Dobys Bridge Road said they are surprised and alarmed after a body of a woman was found under the Sugar Creek bridge Thursday. Jonathan Vanderstone and Brandon Hobbs live on the Lancaster side of the creek and said the area is quiet. Residents near the York and Lancaster county line off Dobys Bridge Road said they are surprised and alarmed after a body of a woman was found under the Sugar Creek bridge Thursday. Jonathan Vanderstone and Brandon Hobbs live on the Lancaster side of the creek and said the area is quiet. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

