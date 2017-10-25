More Videos

    Residents near the York and Lancaster county line off Dobys Bridge Road said they are surprised and alarmed after a body of a woman was found under the Sugar Creek bridge Thursday. Jonathan Vanderstone and Brandon Hobbs live on the Lancaster side of the creek and said the area is quiet.

Crime

Police ID body found near Fort Mill as pregnant Charlotte woman; partner charged

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 25, 2017 9:48 AM

ROCK HILL

Police have identified the body of a woman found on the side of a road near Fort Mill as a Charlotte woman who was pregnant at the time of her death.

Charlotte police identified the woman who died as Natalie Nicholle Merrick, 23.

Police arrested her long-time partner, Mahmood Amjad Bhatti, 28, Wednesday, and have charged him with murder and murder of an unborn child.

Merrick was reported missing on Oct. 20 from her Charlotte home, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation.

The body was found on the side of Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill Oct. 19 and later identified as Merrick.

York County detectives determined Merrick was killed somewhere else, and that her body was dumped on Dobys Bridge Road.

Bhatti and Merrick had a child together, according to CMPD.

Bhatti is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. He was arrested in August on a charge of assaulting a woman, according to jail records.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

    A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

