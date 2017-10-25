Fort Mill woman reports man tried to lure her into his car, exposed himself

A Fort Mill woman reported she was walking on Wagner Avenue when a man in a black SUV stopped and “tried to lure her into his vehicle,” then exposed himself, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman told deputies she was walking in the neighborhood near Durant Road around 4 p.m. Oct. 19 when a man stopped his car and asked if she was lost, the report says.
The woman, who is fluent in Russian, said she spoke Russian to the man and kept walking in an “attempt to get him to leave her alone,” the report says.
The woman said the man kept following her and asked her to “come with him and party,” the report says.
The woman then noticed that the man was “exposing his genitals and making gestures toward her,” the report says.
The woman told police she went to a neighbor’s house and knocked on the door in an attempt to hide from the suspect, and that he finally left, the report says.
Police were able to get surveillance photos of the suspect in a black SUV, the report says.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
