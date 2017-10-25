Cherubintiny Abraham
Crime

Northwestern student accused of assaulting, threatening student with razor blade

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 25, 2017 4:04 PM

ROCK HILL

A student at Northwestern High School was arrested after he was accused of assaulting another student and threatening her with a razor blade at school Friday afternoon, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The victim told police the other student also threatened to “wipe this life off you,” the report says.

Cherubintiny Abraham, 17, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with third-degree assault and battery and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The victim told officers that Abraham took her sister’s phone. She said she approached him to get the phone back, but that he grabbed her and put her into a headlock, the report says.

The victim said she was able to get away and told police that Abraham grabbed her wrist and said “this is what happens when you interfere,” the report says.

The victim told police that before the incident, Abraham threatened her with a razor blade and said “let me wipe this life off you, it looks disgusting,” the report says.

A witness told police Abraham didn’t let the victim go until the school bell rang, the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

