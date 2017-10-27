Conviction upheld of man who tossed drugs over Lancaster prison wall

The S.C. Supreme Court has upheld the 10-year sentence of a man convicted of throwing cocaine and other drugs over a fence into a Lancaster County prison.
Shawn Wyatt, 34, of Columbia, was convicted in 2014 of throwing eight packages of cocaine, crack, and marijuana over the fence at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in the early morning hours of July 12, 2013. Yet Wyatt claimed in appealing his convictions the two guards gave different races for the suspect and those identifications should never have been used against him during trial.
Wyatt is described by S.C. Department of Correction documents as a black male with a “light brown” complexion.
Wyatt’s lawyers at trial in 2014 attempted to keep out the identifications of the guards but were unsuccessful, and Wyatt was convicted. But the state supreme court ruled Wednesday both guards’ identifications were proper.
A guard in a watch tower saw a man throw the drugs over the fence then flee into the woods, supreme court documents show. The guard told other officials that from his position 80 yards away he saw a “white man” wearing long shorts and a dark shirt.
Wyatt was then seen nearby walking along S.C. 601 by another guard who was on the way to work and later learned what happened, court documents state. That guard described the man she saw as a “light skinned black gentleman” who had on a dark shirt and shorts.
Lancaster deputies then saw Wyatt walking along S.C. 601. The deputies detained Wyatt, took him to the prison where he was identified by both guards and arrested.
