More Videos

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Pause
File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 0:32

File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference 0:11

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

  • Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

    Police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said. Bollinger said the driver, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said. Bollinger said the driver, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.
Hannah Smoot The Herald
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Crime

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Crime

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

Jacarion Anthony Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap Street, said Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Police are still investigating the Monday night shooting.

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Crime

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

The body of 22-year-old Jerell Ketron Eugene White was found Saturday morning in a pond. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office began searching for White after he was last seen at a July 4 party. Search crews spent three days in the air, on foot and on fou