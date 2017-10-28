Rock Hill man will argue self-defense, represent himself in murder trial

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers then found that the driver had been shot, police said. Bollinger said the driver, Justin Penland, 26, of Rock Hill, was taken to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.