Lancaster woman chased off home intruder with pistol, sheriff’s office searching for man

A Lancaster woman shot at and chased off a man who tried to force his way into her home Friday morning, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is searching for a man they have identified as Antonio Demond Mackey, 35, of Lancaster.
Deputies were dispatched to the woman’s home on Nope Lane in Lancaster at about 8 a.m. Friday, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victim told deputies she answered her door when the man rang the doorbell, the release says. She said he forced his way inside her home and grabbed her phone when she tried to to call for help, he release says.
The woman said she grabbed a pistol and fired a shot at the man, who ran away, the release says.
It’s unclear if the man was injured by the gunshot, the release says. The victim was not seriously injured.
The sheriff’s office has obtained arrest warrants charging Mackey with first degree burglary, kidnapping and first degree assault and battery, the release says.
“We need to get Mackey into custody as soon as possible, and I encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to call us,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “This victim is a brave lady, and her response to this attack no doubt prevented her from being seriously injured.”
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Offce at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
