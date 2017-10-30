Crime

Man reports being beaten at Rock Hill sports bar

By Hannah Smoot

October 30, 2017 12:39 PM

ROCK HILL

A man was beaten into unconsciousness at a Rock Hill sports bar early Sunday, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The man approached a police officer who was guarding an inmate at Piedmont Medical Center, where he said his wife brought him after she found him, the report says.

The victim told the officer he was talking to two people at the Time Out bar on Herlong Ave at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when one of the people hit him in the face, the report says.

He said both people hit him “numerous times in the face and body before he fell unconscious,” the report says.

The victim’s wife said she was outside, in the back of the bar, when she heard someone scream her name, the report says.

The victim’s wife told the officer that when she came into the bar, she saw her husband lying “on the ground near the front, covered in blood and unconscious,” the report says.

She said she brought him to the hospital, which is across the street from the bar.

The report says the officer noted the victim’s left eye was severely swollen and that there were marks on his nose and on the left side of his head.

