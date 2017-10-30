Crime

Man pointed gun toward him, kids in Rock Hill shopping cart dispute, he tells police

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 30, 2017 12:53 PM

ROCK HILL

A man told police that another man pointed a gun at him in front of his children outside a Rock Hill store after an argument about “cart placement,” according to a Rock Hill police record.

The victim told police he was leaving the Walmart at the Rock Hill Galleria around 2 p.m. Sunday, after shopping with his two children, the report says.

The victim said he pushed his empty shopping cart against the curb to “keep it from rolling back into another vehicle,” described as a tan Nissan, the report says.

The victim said the driver of the Nissan got angry with him “over his placement of the cart” and said he thought the victim was going to hit his car with the cart, the report says.

The victim told police that both he and the other man were shouting and using profanity at each other, the report says. The driver of the tan Nissan grabbed the victim’s shopping cart and tried to hit the victim’s car with the cart, the report says.

The victim said he told the other man: “Hit my car, I dare you,” the report says.

The other man then went back to the tan Nissan and pulled a black revolver from the glove compartment, the victim told police.

The victim said the man pointed the gun at him and that his children were also “in the range of the weapon,” the report says.

The victim said he and his children drove away from the scene and called police.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

